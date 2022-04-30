Edo monarchs laud enlightenment programme on Lasser fever

The Ojirrua of Irrua and Okaijesan of Esanland, HRH, Alhaji William Momodu II has described the maiden Okaijesan enlightenment lecture on the dreaded Lassa Fever as timely and germane in the light of the prevailing situation in the country and Esanland in particular. The lecture which took place recently at the Okaijesan Palace Hall, in Irrua, Esan Central Local Govern-ment Area of Edo state, was organised by a civil society organisation, the Action for Rural Urban Enlightenment Campaign (ARUEC) in partnership with the Okaijesan Palace. Speaking to newsmen at the event, the Ojirrua of Irrua said he was impressed with the choice of topics and qualities of guest speakers, stressing that the initiative will further enlighten the people on preventive measures against the dreaded disease.
