Edo Mortuary Controversy: Govt gives unregistered morgues Sept 9 deadline to obtain licence

The Edo State Government yesterday gave September 9 as deadline for mortuary operators who are yet to obtain operationallicencestogetapproval from the Ministry of Health to get it.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria, stated this at a press briefing alongsidesecurity operatives among others to give update onthesuspectedritualshrine recently uncovered by the security agencies in Benin City.

Akoria equally urged owners of mortuary homes who have registered to present their proof of registration to the state ministry of health by Friday, September 30.According to her, “The Edo State Ministry of Health is using this opportunity to reach out to all persons who ownoroperatemortuariesor embalmmenthomestocome to the ministry of health, directorate of regulation and monitoring, with evidence of due registration if they are duly registered, latest by September 30.

“However, for those who are not duly registered, we are giving till the close of business on September 9, for themtopresentthemselvesto the ministry of health, where wewillgivethemthebasicrequirements for operation of mortuaries or embalmment homes in the state.”

On his part, Olawore Oluwole, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigative Department, Edo State Police command, said in the course of investigation, there were interface with medical personnel, lawyers, members of the public, representatives of the Benin Traditional Council, families of those who deposited corpses as well as pathologist.

“Following investigations by the command’s team and health personnel led by the Commissioner for Health, some documents were recovered portraying to be an approved location from the ministry of environment and sustainability. However, theprincipal suspect, Gabriel Otu, later reported and made statements, and some other hospitals and mortuaries were equally visited and the following facts emerged.

