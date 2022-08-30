Metro & Crime

Edo Mortuary Controversy: Govt gives unregistered morgues Sept 9 deadline to obtain licence

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Government yesterday gave September 9 as deadline for mortuary operators who are yet to obtain operationallicencestogetapproval from the Ministry of Health to get it.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria, stated this at a press briefing alongsidesecurity operatives among others to give update onthesuspectedritualshrine recently uncovered by the security agencies in Benin City.

Akoria equally urged owners of mortuary homes who have registered to present their proof of registration to the state ministry of health by Friday, September 30.According to her, “The Edo State Ministry of Health is using this opportunity to reach out to all persons who ownoroperatemortuariesor embalmmenthomestocome to the ministry of health, directorate of regulation and monitoring, with evidence of due registration if they are duly registered, latest by September 30.

“However, for those who are not duly registered, we are giving till the close of business on September 9, for themtopresentthemselvesto the ministry of health, where wewillgivethemthebasicrequirements for operation of mortuaries or embalmment homes in the state.”

On his part, Olawore Oluwole, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigative  Department, Edo State Police command, said in the course of investigation, there were interface with medical personnel, lawyers, members of the public, representatives of the Benin Traditional Council, families of those who deposited corpses as well as pathologist.

 

“Following investigations by the command’s team and health personnel led by the Commissioner for Health, some documents were recovered portraying to be an approved location from the ministry of environment and sustainability. However, theprincipal suspect, Gabriel Otu, later reported and made statements, and some other hospitals and mortuaries were equally visited and the following facts emerged.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Borno: Zulum releases N148.8m to offset corp members’ allowance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of N148.8 million to offset the backlogs of arrears and monthly allowances of various batches of serving and past corps members in the state. The Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, made this known in an […]
Metro & Crime

Businesses shut, govt offices closed as protesters continue to occupy Alausa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Businesses were shut in and around Ikeja area of Lagos State as #EndSars protest continued on Tuesday. Malls, government offices, and other businesses in Alausa, Agidingbi, Allen have been shut as protesters occupied the streets, blocking major roads along the business areas. Some youths were seen playing football on deserted roads, others gather at […]
Metro & Crime

Niger spends N86m to repatriate 12 expatriates, 784 Almajirai

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has disclosed that, it will cost government over N80,000,000 to repatriate 12 foreigners and 784 Almajirai in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, stated this at a post-Exco briefing in Minna Thursday, saying: “Government has already repatriated 780 out of the 794 Almajiriai from its Quarantine Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica