Edo: NBA, FIDA to render free legal services to victims of police brutality

Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

 

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Edo State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) yesterdaypledgedtheirreadiness to render pro-bono services to victims of police brutality in the state.

 

ThepledgebytheNBA and FIDAcameasmembersof the 20-member Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the #EndSARS protests in parts of the state resumed sitting yesterday in Benin, the state capital.

 

Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd) assured the associations during the inaugural sitting of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry of thoroughness, fairnessandspeedy delivery of justice to all. Thepanelwassetupbythe state government in line with directive by the Federal Government to investigate and recommend how to compensatevictimsof policebrutality in the state.

 

The state NBA Chairman, Pius Oiwoh, said the association had been given a matchingorderbytheNationalPresident of the association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, to render freelegalservicestovictimsof policebrutality, whomightnot beabletohiretheservicesof a legalpractitionertoadjudicate on their matters. Oiwoh, whosaid thatapart from rendering pro-bono services, the legal body also has to be part of the observers of the proceedings, however, commended the state government for setting up the committee, which he pointed out, was the right step in the right direction.

 

He said the NBA had an absolute confidence in the calibre of persons that constituted the panel, given their pedigrees in the legal profession, adding that they were poised to assist and ensure the panel succeeds in its mandate.

