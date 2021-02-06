News

Edo: NDLEA arrests 7 suspected drug barons, seizes N1.4bn cannabis

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command Saturday arrested seven persons suspected to be cannabis dealers in Ukpuje forest in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

 

The names of the suspects were given as Emmanuel Oki, 62 years (Chairman of the Vigilante in Ukpuje); Chief Odi Sabato, 42, and Bright Inemi Edegbe, 53. Others are Gowon Ehimigbai, 53, Enodi Ode, 37, Ayo Oni, 30, and Akhime Benjamin, 43.

 

The illicit drug village comprising four large cannabis warehouses had a total of 233,778kg of the dried weeds with an estimated street value of over N1.4 billion.

 

According to the State Commander, Buba Wakawa, this is the largest single concentration of cannabis discovered by the command.

 

Wakawa ascribed the success of the operation to the enabling environment created by the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. General Buba Marwa (rtd).

 

“We took delivery of two new Hilux operational vehicles presented to the command last week. This is the first assignment of the vehicles and it turned out to be the best for the Command. We are grateful to the Chairman, and this is a clear warning that there is no room for drug barons in the state,” he said.

 

