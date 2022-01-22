Edo NEWMAP sets June target for completion of projects

Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Edo State has said the project has the capacity to complete all interventions across the state before June 2022. The Project Coordinator, Edo State NEWMAP, Dr. Tom Obaseki, disclosed this during an assessment and monitoring tour of projects in the state by the Director, International Economic Relations in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Hajia Aisha Umar. Umar, during a tour across project sites, visited the Gapiona flood control project in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin City The project coordinator said NEWMAP had made much impact in the lives of residents of the state, reassuring that all ongoing projects will be completed.

Conducting Umar on tour of the Gapiona erosion site, Obaseki said the Edo State Project Management Unit, having contributed about 17 per cent to the overall success of NEWMAP in Nigeria out of the 23 participating states, has the capacity to complete all NEWMAP projects in the state before June 2022. On her part, the director, who led the FG delegation, lauded the Edo (NEWMAP) for the impressive impact its projects are having in communities benefiting from its interventions across the state. She noted that the projects have greatly eased flooding in the affected communities. Umar called on the management of Edo State NEWMAP to accelerate work on the Gapiona Project and other sites so that they could be completed before the end of the NEWMAP programme in the next few months.

