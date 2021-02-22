News

Edo North Leaders Forum support Obaseki's administration

Edo North PDP Elders Council now known as Edo North Leaders forum,( ENLF) yesterday held an expanded meeting, which passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

 

The expanded meeting of the forum which was held at the country home of its chairman, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, had over 100 members across the six LGAs in attendance.

Among the top Edo North PDP leaders at the meeting were Sen Yisa Braimoh, Hon Henry Duke Tenebe, Hon Paschal Ugbomeh, Hon Johnson Abolagba, Chief Tom Uloko, Mrs Evelyn Igbafe, Hon Shegun Saiki , Chief Okomayin , HAJIA Jumai Mohammed , Hon Andrew Momodu and a host of others.

 

PDP leaders from the six local government areas which constitute the senatorial district were adequately represented. In his opening remarks,  the chairman of the forum, Chief Oghiadomhe, a former Edo state deputy governor and chief of staff to former president Goodluck Jonathan, said the forum is not in rivalry with any individual or party organs, adding that forum would restrict itself to purely advisory roles.

He further added the forum will in no distance time be replicated in the various wards and local government areas in Edo North district.

 

The august meeting similarly received a report from Senator Yisa Braimoh ,

Chairman of the forum sub-committee on Harmonisation of party structures .

 

Some of the other major resolutions passed at the landmark meeting included the immediate HALT to any further APC/PDP dichotomy in the polity of Edo North PDP , whilst emphasis was also laid again on the leadership structure and constitutionality of the PDP and the need to always respect constituted authorities .

 

The forum also heartily congratulated both Dr Tony Aizegbeni (PDP State Chairman) and Barr Anslem Ojezua(the former APC State Chairman, who had joined PDP)for successful hosting a strategic landmark meeting of both leaderships that has now signalled in genuine integration and unification of hierarchical structures of both parties.

