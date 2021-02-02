Metro & Crime

Edo: NUT snubs court order, continues strike

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Tuesday defied the National Industrial Court (NIC) order which restrained it from embarking on the strike action.
The NIC, sitting in Benin City, had on Monday, in a suit filed by the State Government and the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) with Suit No. NICN/BEN/04/2021, restrained the NUT from proceeding on any strike action in Edo State Primary schools.
However, reacting to the restraining order, the state leadership of NUT, said it had not been served with any processes or documents of court injunction against the ongoing strike action that commenced on January 18, 2021.
The Assistant Secretary General of the NUT, Comrade Moni Mike Modesty Itua said at the close of work on Monday, no court papers had been served to the union.

