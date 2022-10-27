News

Edo NYCN protests abuse of constitution by executive

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, yesterday asked its chairman, Comrade Osahon Obasuyi, to step down and give room for new leadership of the council to emerge. The aggrieved members of the council, led by Comrade Bartholomew Okoudo, made the call while briefing newsmen in Benin City. Okoudo noted that provision of the constitution gives room for the chairman to set the process of electing a new executive in motion within 60 days but he has refused to initiate any, thereby compelling management of the youth council to meet to dissolve the state executives “The tenure of the present executive committee is supposed to end by 20th of November, 2022 and by the provision of the constitution of the youth council, the executive council is supposed to meet 60 days to the end of the expiration of the Congress to do two things.

One, constitute an ELECO; two constitute Congress Planning Committee, CPC. But, the youth council has abysmally failed to carry out these functions. “And therefore, we the management of the youth council met today and at the end of our meeting, we took a resolution to formally dissolve the executive of the youth council and to that extent, the exco of the youth council has been dissolved in line with the provision of our constitution. “And we are here this afternoon to formally present the technical committee members to the Edo youths.”

 

