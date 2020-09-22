Edo: Obasanjo congratulates Obaseki

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday congratulated returned Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, urging him to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to other candidates who contested the Saturday governorship election with him.

The gesture, Obasanjo noted “is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of the nation and your state.”

Obasanjo stated this in a congratulatory letter to the governor, adding that the success recorded by the governor was a proof that the people of the state valued his leadership and appreciated the efforts made thus far on their behalf.

The former President in the letter, a copy of which was made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, yesterday in Abeokuta, described the outcome of the election as victory for democracy.

Obasanjo said: “No doubt, that the outcome of the elections that have taken place so far broadly reflects the choice of the Nigerians who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they value our present democracy and will do their utmost to make it work.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery. I also count on your support of well-meaning Nigerians like me in our quest for national peace, stability and economic development and trust that you will play an active and visible role in our pursuit of these noble and desirable objectives.

“You (Obaseki) have fought and won the elections and deserve to savour the victory despite all the odds and challenges posed by opposition.

As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for the elected office.”

