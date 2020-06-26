Edo: Obaseki moves to reform transport sector

The Benin Central Park, an ultra-modern transport terminus in the heart of Benin, Edo State capital being constructed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration, which is aimed at transforming the state transport sector for efficient service delivery, will soon be completed. The park, which is being constructed at the Obakhavbaye axis of Ring Road, according to the government, will bring a new lease of life to the city’s transport sector by providing bespoke transport experience to travelers commuting within and outside the state capital. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said that the park is going to change the face of transport in the city, noting that work at the facility is progressing according to plans and would be delivered on time to solve the transportation challenges in the city centre. The statement added: “The Benin Central Park is Governor Obaseki’s response to the transport challenge in the Benin metropolis. Already, there are two parks that have been remodeled around Kings Square that have given the area a more appealing ambiance.
