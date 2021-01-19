Edo: Obaseki swears-in new 8 High Court judges

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday sworn-in eight new judges into the state High Court, promising the judiciary all necessary support to adopt new technology in the dispensation of justice. The governor, while swearing the judges in Benin, the state capital, however, urged them to be impartial in the dispensation of justice. At the swearing-in ceremony held in the New Festival Hall, Government House under strict COVID-19 protocols was the first female Chief Judge of the state, Justice Constance Momoh.

Obaseki, who said his administration would in this year focus on rebuilding courts and judges quarters outside the state capital, also promised to hand over the newly built Judges Quarters to the Chief Judge, later this week. He said that he would also extend support to federal judicial institutions in the state with the planned relocation of the Court of Appeal from its present location.

The governor said: “We are making history again in Edo State with the swearing in of eight new judges. This is part of our avowed commitment as a government to strengthen the judiciary. As I have always said that for us to have a virile democracy, wemuststrengthentheruleof lawwhichmeansmakingsure that the judiciary is if not one of the strongest arms of our democracy. “I urge you to carry on your duties without fear or favour.

This appointment is from God and not from any man. “We will continue as executive arm of government to support and invest in the required infrastructure. Yes, we are appointing judges. We have to also provide the environment for the judges to work efficiently and smoothly. We are going to hand over the court complex to them this week. This year we will fix and rebuild the judges’ quarters and courts outside of Benin City. “We are also going to be working with the judiciary to deploy technology particularly in our courtroom to ease the burden of work on our judges. We are currently undergoing a major transformation by utilizing technology in all our processes and in how we work in government.

Like this: Like Loading...