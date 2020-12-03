Edo: Obaseki swears in Ogie as SSG

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore in Osarodion Ogie, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and urged him to remain undaunted and focused to deliver on his renewed mandate to serve Edo people. Obaseki, while administering the oath of office on him at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, charged the SSG to be ready to face the pressure of work and challenges ahead.

Present at the swearingin ceremony were the state Chairman of the Peoples DemocraticParty(PDP), Tony Aziegbemi; the National Vice Chairman of South-South PDP, Chief Dan Orbih and the Chairman, Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua. Others are former Senator, representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Odion Ogbesia; former Senator, Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Roland Owie; Edo South PDP Leader, Hon. Charles Idahosa and former Special Adviser on Political Matters, OsaroIdah, amongothers. The governor said: “We started this journey together. Ogie is part of the whole process.

The advice I have is for you to brace up to face more pressure than ever before. “This is because one of the most difficult things in life is to change an old system or to try to get an old person to change their ways. What we are attempting to do in the next four years will not be easy and we need all the support we can get to make Edo great again. “There will be extreme pressure on you because people will want to do things in the way they are used to doing it, but it is no longer business as usual.”

Obaseki added: “Let us all see the #EndSARs protests as a wakeup call. If we do not begin the process for rapid restructuring and transformation to give the younger generation an opportunity and hope, then we may all be victims.

Like this: Like Loading...