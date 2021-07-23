Edo: Obaseki to partner security agencies to combat crime

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration will continue to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security outfits in the state in order to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens. Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the Edo State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Aniekan Udoeyup, who paid a visit to the governor at the Government House, Benin, the state capital. The governor said: “I will continue to help you to advocate to the Federal Government to support your organisation with more funding to enable the outfit and your men to function optimally.

“They should be able to do more for you; we will notify them of the good work you are doing and the need to increase funding to support your activities. “For us, we will continue to do all we can to support and encourage you; we cannot promise you that we can meet all your demands as we have our own constraints as a state. “I want to assure you that we will continue to work with your command. We should note that we are a small state with a lot of challenges security-wise and it is almost going to be impossible to bear the burden of federal security agencies.”

