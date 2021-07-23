News

Edo: Obaseki to partner security agencies to combat crime

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration will continue to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security outfits in the state in order to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens. Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the Edo State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Aniekan Udoeyup, who paid a visit to the governor at the Government House, Benin, the state capital. The governor said: “I will continue to help you to advocate to the Federal Government to support your organisation with more funding to enable the outfit and your men to function optimally.

“They should be able to do more for you; we will notify them of the good work you are doing and the need to increase funding to support your activities. “For us, we will continue to do all we can to support and encourage you; we cannot promise you that we can meet all your demands as we have our own constraints as a state. “I want to assure you that we will continue to work with your command. We should note that we are a small state with a lot of challenges security-wise and it is almost going to be impossible to bear the burden of federal security agencies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna AGF defends El-Rufa’i over NBA petition

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…says Governor, an apostle of rule of law   Following the controversies generated by the dis-invitation of Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i from the just concluded 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaduna State has reacted to the development. Attorney-General, Aisha Dikko, in a statement in […]
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]
News

Rainoil reacts to Lagos Gas Leak Rumor, Says no cause for alarm

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Rainoil Limited has assured safety around the Ijegun-Egba community where its LPG depot is located, stating there is no gas leak. In a press statement from the company, it was stated that the speculation and rumours of a gas leak was unfounded . Rainoil today carried out a routine fire safety drill to ensure the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica