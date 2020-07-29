Edo: Obaseki’s campaign director, 2 others resign

The Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, and two others have resigned from the Obasekiled government.

The spate of resignations in Governor Obaseki-led administration, according to some political pundits in the state, has further created gaps for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Director of Obaseki/ Shaibu Movement (OSM), Mr. Iyoha, who is also a member of the State Waste Management Board yesterday, announced his resignation, while seven councilors in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, including the representative of Governor Obaseki’s Ward 4 yesterday declared their resolve to pitch tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Iyoha, in a letter dated July 28, and addressed to the Governor, said his resignation was personal and with immediate effect.

Similarly, two members, including the Chairman of the State Post Primary Education Board have also rendered their resignation letters to Obaseki. Chairman of the Post Primary Education Board, Mr. Gabriel Oiboh and first member of the Board, Mr. Osanyemwere Osawe in their letter dated July 28, said their resignation followed pressure on them to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oiboh in his letter stated that he had considered the unfolding political happenings in the state as they affect his person and pressure to leave the APC to PDP, a party he left since 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...