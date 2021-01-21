Edo: Octogenarian seeks monarch, govt’s intervention in land dispute

An octogenarian, Solomon Idahosa, yesterday appealed to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II and the Edo State Government to wade into the land dispute in Evboivbioba village in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, and prevent the Enogie of Evboivbioba, HRH Edwin Aigbe Izevbokun from taking over his land. Idahosa lamented that Enogie’s action was a pure violation of the Benin monarch’s and the state government directive on the ban of the Community Development Association (CDA) because the disputed parcel of land had earlier been sold to him by the same traditional ruler in 2005.

He further alleged that they invaded his farm land with armed men, chased away the workers and destroyed some portions of the economic crops with earth moving equipment with the intent to repossess the land, saying the invaders are yet to vacate the land.

However, speaking on behalf of the Enogie, Prince Kester Izevbokun, one of the sons of the traditional ruler, said that the matter is before the court of law and that he cannot speak on the said case. Confirming the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5, ASP Tijani Momoh, said that investigation into the allegation had commenced and findings would be made public at the appropriate time.

