Edo offers firstclass graduates automatic jobs

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved automatic employment for first-class graduates from the state in all Nigerian universities. The approval was conveyed by the Head of Service Anthony Okungbowa. He noted that the gesture was initially extended to the Best Graduating Students of the Edo State University Uzairue during its 3rd Convocation but was later extended to the University of Benin and Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma. Okungbowa said the names of 15 first-class graduates and the Best Graduating Students from the universities had been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission.

Like this: Like Loading...