Edo: Okunbo chides Obaseki over alleged plot to tarnish reputation

The Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), Captain. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, yesterday described the allegations levelled against him for sponsoring thugs to disrupt the September 19 polls in the state by Edo State Government as unfounded, baseless and desperate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Okunbo, in a statement through his Senior Executive Assistant, Mrs. Denise Onu, and which copies were made available to newsmen in Benin, Edo State capital, said the motive of the state government was to embarrass eminent and highly respected Edo sons, noting that the claims were outright lies and ridiculous.

But, the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki had in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, was alleged to have accused the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Capt. Hosa Okunbo of alleged plans to recruit thugs to disrupt the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Onu, however, insisted that “Osagie in the allegations made very grave and damaging claims against Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo and a former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole linking them with the sponsorship of political thugs to be deployed in the September 19 governorship election.”

She noted that Obaseki claimed that both Capt. Okunbo and Comrade Oshiomhole met in Captain Okunbo’s GRA residence in Benin on July 19, 2020 with the thugs on which occasion they paid the thugs upfront.

Her statement reads in part: “While the claims are outright ridiculous, false and mischievous, the intention behind them was/is to embarrass these respected sons and leaders of Edo State and lower their reputation in the estimation of right-thinking and reasonable members of the society.

“It is unfortunate that at a time when resources are dwindling and when there is need for public enlightenment on health related issues, Crusoe Osagie, has misdirected his attention and state resources toward baseless personal attacks on perceived enemies of his principal.”

