Edo, Ondo guber must be credible –PDP govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded impartial role of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The governors, who met on Saturday under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum, welcomed the emergence of the party’s candidates for the two elections, and called on PDP supporters to be vigilant and ensure that the votes count.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was chosen as PDP candidate for the September 19 Edo governorship election while Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) emerged the party’s flag bearer for the Odo poll which holds on October 10.

The state chief executives in a communiqué by the forum Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, pledged support to the PDP candidates in Edo and Ondo governorship polls,

The PDP governors commended the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for conducting rancour free party primaries in the two states.

They also reviewed the various PDP “congresses in all states of the country and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in, not only the PDP controlled states, but in all the states of the federation,” and “urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any disputes.”

The communiqué announced the constitution of two committees, legislative liaison and legal affairs. The legislative liaison committee, according to the communiqué, would liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters.

“The legislative liaison committee is also expected to guide the forum on pending bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the forum,” it added.

The communiqué further disclosed that the legal affairs committee “is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the forum.

“In particular, the committee is expected to guide the forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations.

“It is also expected to explore various infractions of the constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.”.

Eleven out of 16 PDP governors attended the virtual meeting of the forum.

