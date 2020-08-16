Edo/Ondo polls: IGP orders nationwide illegal arms mop-up

…Commands CPs to clampdown on offenders

In his determination to ensure hitch-free gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), “to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms”.

The CPs were also directed to commence a nationwide operation geared towards the moo-up of illegal firearms.

According to the tiemtable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Gubernatorial election in Edo State is slated for September 19, while that of Ondo will hold on October 10.

Adamu’s directive was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

According to the statement, the police chief’s directive, was part of efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country.

“It was further informed by intelligence on the arming of thugs and their movements across the country,” Mba said.

He further stated: “The directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

“In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.”

