Edo, Ondo polls: Olujimi charges INEC on fairness, transparency

A senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has called on INEC to ensure fairness and transparency in the forthcoming Ondo and Edo States gubernatorial elections. Olujimi spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday at the maiden meeting of factional executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by the factional chairman, Mr. Kehinde Odebunmi.

 

Olujimi stated that “Nigerianswouldnotacceptarepeatof what transpired in Kogi State wheretheprocesswasmarred with irregularities.”

 

She, however, appealed to INEC to stand out this time and justify its position as an unbiased umpire by ensuring that votes of every resident in the concerned states counted.

 

Speaking on a visit by former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose and the factional executive members to the National Secretariat of the party, Olujimi said such visit had no significant implication, describing it as a recreational visit which any member of a party would embark upon.

 

According to her, Fayose and his loyalists had only embarked on a “photoshoot” at the party Secretariat, calling on members of the party to support Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi-led administration with the hope that he would correct the wrongs that had retarded the growth of PDP.

