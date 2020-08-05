Edo, Ondo violence: INEC to hold emergency meeting with parties, campaign councils

*Says it’s ready for first COVID-19 poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over threats of violence in the electioneering campaigns in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

To this effect, the commission said it would summon an emergency meeting with the political parties participating in the elections and their candidates as well as their campaign councils.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohamud Yakubu, who spoke after a stakeholders’ meeting in Nasarawa town, Nasarawa State in preparation for this Saturday’s Nasarawa central state constituency election, did not give any date for the meeting.

“We are carefully monitoring what is happening in Edo and also Ondo. The commission is meeting tomorrow (Thursday), but given the urgency of what is happening particularly in Edo State, we need to call a meeting immediately, not only of the parties and candidates but also of the campaign councils.

“Whatever we need to do to stem the ugly violence or threat to it, particularly in Edo State, we will do it. We will continue to speak to stakeholders to ensure that there is no violence,” Prof. Yakubu said.

The INEC Chairman, who led a team from the Commission’s headquarters to assess the level of preparation for the August 8 Nasarawa bye-election, said the Commission was ready for the election, which he said, would be used as test run for the conduct of election during coronavirus pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...