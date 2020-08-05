Politics

Edo, Ondo violence: INEC to hold emergency meeting with parties, campaign councils

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on Edo, Ondo violence: INEC to hold emergency meeting with parties, campaign councils

*Says it’s ready for first COVID-19 poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over threats of violence in the electioneering campaigns in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.
To this effect, the commission said it would summon an emergency meeting with the political parties participating in the elections and their candidates as well as their campaign councils.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohamud Yakubu, who spoke after a stakeholders’ meeting in Nasarawa town, Nasarawa State in preparation for this Saturday’s Nasarawa central state constituency election, did not give any date for the meeting.
“We are carefully monitoring what is happening in Edo and also Ondo. The commission is meeting tomorrow (Thursday), but given the urgency of what is happening particularly in Edo State, we need to call a meeting immediately, not only of the parties and candidates but also of the campaign councils.
“Whatever we need to do to stem the ugly violence or threat to it, particularly in Edo State, we will do it. We will continue to speak to stakeholders to ensure that there is no violence,” Prof. Yakubu said.
The INEC Chairman, who led a team from the Commission’s headquarters to assess the level of preparation for the August 8 Nasarawa bye-election, said the Commission was ready for the election, which he said, would be used as test run for the conduct of election during coronavirus pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo 2020: Battle royale over PDP ticket

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH writes

With 72 hours to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Ondo State, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the recent doctoring of delegate’s list which was overturned by the Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo Appeal Committee and other issues surrounding the exercise   The race to the Alagbaka Government House ahead of the October 20, 2020 governorship […]
Politics

Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Pols (pix:Ologbondiyan) Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the defection […]
Politics

EFCC, NDDC: You can’t fight corruption with corruption, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Buhari

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed dismay over the deepening corruption in the country, especially with the embarrassing tails coming from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Ohanaeze said that more worrisome was the fact that the anti-corruption agency, EFCC, which should be a rallying […]

%d bloggers like this: