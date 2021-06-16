Metro & Crime

Edo: One killed, two policemen shot as suspected herdsmen kidnap expatriate

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

A driver with Hartland Construction Company, simply identified as Buhari, was on Tuesday allegedly shot dead by gunmen in the process of kidnapping an expatriate in Benin, the Edo State capital.

However, there are conflicting reports over the fate of two policemen providing escort for the foreigner and who were also said to have been shot.

It was learnt that the incident happened on the Benin-Auchi Expressway by Ogbemudia Farm, while the driver and the two police officers were coming from the Benin airport where they went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle.

The driver and the police officers were alleged to have died on the spot while the expatriate was whisked into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also gathered that the expatriate had been on leave but came back to the country Tuesday to resume work.

The driver, who hails from Jattu, Etsako West Local Government, was said to have been buried on Tuesday night according to Islamic rites.

However, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, who confirmed the incident, said the two officers survived the attack.

He said the incident happened after Ahor and not at Ogbemudia farm.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen was shot at, the driver died but the officers held on to their rifles and they survived. The only thing is that the white man was taken away,” he said.

The Command also paraded some suspects arrested by the command between April 21 and June 16. Parading the suspects, CP Ogbadu said eight of them were arrested for kidnapping, 76 for cultism, 31 for armed robbery, nine arrested for murder, while one was arrested for human trafficking.

Also paraded were arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected bandits, eight cars and one motorcycle said to be used for drug trafficking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra communities conduct mock burial for two monarchs

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Hell was let loose on Monday in Aguleri and Nsugbu in Anambra East Local Government Area when two communities in the town conducted mock burials for two traditional rulers in line with the Igbo customs and tradition. A witness said one of them was Chief Alex Edozieno of Mkpunando autonomous community. The people of Nsugbu […]
Metro & Crime

Diri flays attempt to ethnicise Bayelsa fertiliser project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has strongly condemned an attempt to cause ethnic disharmony in the state through the Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company project.   Diri, who was reacting to a trending post on social media accusing him of plans to scuttle the project as it was allegedly not sited in a “core Ijaw […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel gets new officials

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have elected its new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years. The election, which was earlier slated for July 22, was, however, concluded on Friday, July 24, because the contestants for the chairmanship position scored same votes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica