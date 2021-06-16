Edo: One killed, two policemen shot as suspected herdsmen kidnap expatriate

A driver with Hartland Construction Company, simply identified as Buhari, was on Tuesday allegedly shot dead by gunmen in the process of kidnapping an expatriate in Benin, the Edo State capital.

However, there are conflicting reports over the fate of two policemen providing escort for the foreigner and who were also said to have been shot.

It was learnt that the incident happened on the Benin-Auchi Expressway by Ogbemudia Farm, while the driver and the two police officers were coming from the Benin airport where they went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle.

The driver and the police officers were alleged to have died on the spot while the expatriate was whisked into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also gathered that the expatriate had been on leave but came back to the country Tuesday to resume work.

The driver, who hails from Jattu, Etsako West Local Government, was said to have been buried on Tuesday night according to Islamic rites.

However, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, who confirmed the incident, said the two officers survived the attack.

He said the incident happened after Ahor and not at Ogbemudia farm.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen was shot at, the driver died but the officers held on to their rifles and they survived. The only thing is that the white man was taken away,” he said.

The Command also paraded some suspects arrested by the command between April 21 and June 16. Parading the suspects, CP Ogbadu said eight of them were arrested for kidnapping, 76 for cultism, 31 for armed robbery, nine arrested for murder, while one was arrested for human trafficking.

Also paraded were arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected bandits, eight cars and one motorcycle said to be used for drug trafficking.

Like this: Like Loading...