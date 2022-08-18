News

Edo partners NUJ to combat fake news, misinformation

The Edo State government has partnered with the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to combat false narratives and showcase some projects of Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people and achieving economic prosperity for the state.

The Edo NUJ on Wednesday embarked on a tour of projects across the three senatorial districts of the state to visit some of the government’s projects and dispel misinformation spread by quacks in the profession. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, at the flag off the media tour at the Secretariat of Edo NUJ in Benin City, said the government has embarked on several transformational projects across the nooks and crannies of the state, noting that the media tour will further bring some of these projects to public domain and correct false narratives spread by untrained journalists. He said, “The tour has created the opportunity for trained journalists to move from project to project across the three senatorial districts of Edo State to enable them see all the government’s projects executed in the last six years.”

 

