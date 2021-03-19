Edo partners online firm to deepen talent

In furtherance of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s drive to groom top-rate tech talents in the state, the Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has entered into a partnership with PluralSight, an online education company, to train youths on in-demand tech skills. Managing Director of Edo- Jobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said the state government was exploring different means to develop human capital and expose youths in the state to the best of training.

Some of the available tracks for the training include agile project management, unity game development, sales force administrator, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, user experience research, cyber security, cloud computing, IT operations and web development. According to her, “we have entered into a partnership with PluralSight to expand the scope of talent development in the state.

The partnership is in the form of a five-month intensive training to empower learners with the most in-demand skills and periodical meetups for professional mentorship and handson guidance.” She noted that the project was complementary to existing programmes on talent development being undertaken at the Edo Innovation Hub, where young people are being trained to take up early career roles in tech and innovation. Dare added that the Edo Tech Park was also a key programme aimed at grooming 15,000 young persons to work remotely in the state for top global tech companies.

