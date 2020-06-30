Metro & Crime

Edo: Pastor Ize-Iyamu condemns non-payment of allowances to COVID-19 team

*Govt says will pay after payroll vetting  

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Monday condemned the alleged non-payment of three months allowances due to the State COVID-19 Mobile Screening Team by the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

 

Members of the Covid 19 team had staged a protest Monday in Benin, the state capital, where they denounced the state government for its failure to pay their allowances and abrupt dismissal of the programme without settlement of their outstanding bills.

 

Director of Communication and Media of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, John Mayaki, in a statement described the action of the state government towards the “patriotic” screening team as “callous, inhumane, and unacceptable”.

But the state government said that  the frontline workers temporarily engaged in screening and testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) would be paid their outstanding allowance upon the conclusion of the vetting of their payroll.

 

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the taskforce was demobilised after the state exceeded its target to screen and test over 500,000 and 5,000 persons respectfully.

 

Ize Iyamu, however, demanded immediate payment of the allowances and an apology by the state government.

He reassured the screening team of his solidarity and support to ensure that all their demands are met without any retributive actions.

