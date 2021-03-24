Edo PDP, APC bicker over APC’s ‘Contact/Strategy Committee’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State yesterday traded words over a recently released list by the APC National Secretariat described as ‘Contract/Strategy Committee’ wherein the PDP alleged that not a single member was included from the APC in Edo State.

The Contact/Strategy Committee was set up by the APC to help reach both member sand intending members with a view to strategise for the 2023 elections. Reacting to APC’s Contract Strategy Committee, Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, said for excluding Edo members from the list, meant that the national secretariat did not recognise Edo APC.

He noted that; “their leaders as far as Abuja is concerned, are political hustlers and boasters,” just as he described the incident as “abysmal and catastrophic failure!” He said: “You will notice that in that very long list, not one person that claims to be APC in Edo was considered worthy to serve on that committee. “Edo APC doesn’t exist in the eyes of the National Secretariat of the APC.

Is it that its membership and brand here in Edo have been so decimated that they are now political orphans? “Their leaders as far as Abuja is concerned are political hustlers and boasters.

“It is alleged that the National Secretariat of the APC reached this decision when they were presented with the report of their recently concluded registration and validation exercise. It was an abysmal and catastrophic failure!”

But firing back at Nehikhare’sclaim, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC in thestate, VictorOfureOsehobo, said the claim by the PDP that no member was included in Edo was false, just as he described the party as “busybodies to spread falsehood

