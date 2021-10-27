Edo PDP asks Nigerians to sack APC in 2023

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on Nigerians to join the party to remove the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2023. Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC had failed the country. According to him, the PDP in the state is intact as he unveiled Timothy Osadolor as Deputy National Youth Leader nominee of ahead of the convention.

He also debunked the allegations that Osadolor is not a member of the PDP. He said: “We need to save Nigeria from the bad governance being imposed on us by the APC government and the first step we are taking is to elect a new executive. The PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all manner of people. “Our plan is to have a country where there is security, the economy is vibrant, health is affordable and education is the key to bring sustainabledevelopmentandwe have been very disappointed about the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in the last four years where all the indices have actually gone negative; security is worse.

Like this: Like Loading...