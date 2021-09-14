Metro & Crime

Edo PDP chieftain, driver kidnapped

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of the party in Edo South Senatorial District, Owere Dickson Imasogie has been reportedly kidnapped alongside his driver.

 

The incident was said to have happened around 7am Monday morning.

 

A source close to the family said, “He was kidnapped in his farm around Obada area in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, he was with his driver when the incident happened.”

 

As at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to confirm or  make any statement on the development, but a group, Edo State Decide Movement in a statement called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to rescue the man.

 

The statement reads, “We are just informed that our daddy , mentor and a renowned philanthropist whose philanthropic gesture is indeed exceptional in person of Sir Chief Dickson Imasogie (Edo South PDP Leader) and others have just been kidnapped on their way to the farm this morning along Benin -Agbor Road.

 

“As matter of urgency, we call on the state government Godwin Obaseki to take a drastic action as to rescue the father to all, and others from the hands of the hoodlums or kidnappers who are enemies of progress in our dear state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

School leaver, graduate held with drugs at Abuja, Kano airports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 23-year-old secondary school leaver, Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka, and a Europebased Nigerian, Peter Mkwo, with nine kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. The suspects were on their way to Turkey and Belgium respectively. The NDLEA also a […]
Metro & Crime

75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica