Edo PDP Crisis: Ayu sues for peace, assures issues will be settled soon

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyocha Ayu, yesterday in Benin City, Edo State sued for peace and unity among the warring party leaders and advised them to avoid the pitfall the party failed into which made them lose the state to the opposition party for twelve years. Speaking, at a mega rally organised by the state PDP to welcome him, the party’s National Chairman, said the party would set up a team to resolve the crisis in Edo State PDP. He noted: “Let no one deceive you that he (Obaseki) is leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties.

In 2023, we shall be back in power; we have started working towards that. “Edo people, learn from my state, Benue. If you fight, you will lose the election. I am going to bring a team that will settle the issue in Edo. “I have been working from behind, I am happy that the Deputy Governor, Shaibu said the truth that the leadership of the party in the state is not working. We are very close to solving the crisis in Edo. “Once the leadership is divided you won’t get a good result. All our emphasis is on unity. We cannot talk about taking over power in 2023 if our state leadership is not on good terms.”

