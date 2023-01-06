Edo PDP crisis deepens over $300,000 extortion allegation

Genesis

The Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election has come and gone, but the echoes from the election which Governor Godwin Obaseki won has continued to reverberate. The Edo State PDP is riddled with crisis over which faction will produce candidates of the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general election, as two factions (old or Legacy Group and the new PDP) loyal to Dan Orbih and Governor Godwin Obaseki respectively are engaged in legal battle which is already in the Supreme Court The last among the series of allegations is a viral video by the PDP South South Vice National Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, which states that the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, told him that Obaseki collected a whopping $300,000 from him to make-up the fund made to settle the current member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (who stepped down for Obaseki to pick the PDP governorship ticket for the Edo 2020 election) and himself, Orbih Orbih maintained that no money was demanded,nor collected.

Orbih’s allegation

Orbih, while speaking during his annual Edo PDP Christmas/New Year Party at his Country Home in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, said following the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the PDP, the national body of the party set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State with other governors as members which reached an agreements that Edo South Senatorial ticket of the party be given to Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to compensate him for stepping down to allow Governor Godwin Obaseki get PDP governorship ticket in 2020 at no cost. He also stated that it was agreed that the Legacy Group of the party headed by him would take one Senate ticket while Obaseki group would take the third ticket.

Interest disagreement

Besides, it was agreed that Obaseki should take 13 State House of Assembly tickets and Chief Dan Orbih’s group to take 11 tickets, an agreement Chief Orbih said he accepted to ensure togetherness. “Suddenly, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, came back to say his boss, Governor Obaseki says he wants all 24 House of Assembly tickets. At this point it was apparent that Governor Obaseki really wanted no settlement in the Edo PDP “Shaibu told me that Governor Obaseki demanded $300,000 from him to make up funds to settle Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama for the governorship ticket which he gave his boss, Governor Obaseki, only to discover that no Penny was given to Hon. Ogbeide- Ihama neither did he demand a dime for stepping down.”

The PDP South-South National Vice Chairman stated that he pointedly asked Governor Obaseki to confirm if he gave money to anybody to allow him join the party or contest for governorship and he said no. “Now the truth is revealed for Edo people to be the Judge ahead of 2023 general elections,” he concluded.

Allegation laughable,says Shaibu

Reacting, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu described the allegation as absolute false and laughable. “It has come to my attention that the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has made an absolutely false allegation purporting that I had given the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political settlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP. “Nothing can be farther from the truth.

I want to state without equivocation that no such transaction never occurred. It even betrays reasons that I, as Deputy Governor, would have to send the State Governor, my boss, on an errand to hand money to a party leader. It is an aberration of the highest proportion that deserves no contemplation.” Shaibu therefore condemned the rumour in its entirety and urged that the insinuations be disregarded as it has no basis in facts.

Reaction by Edo people

The former Public Relation Officer(PRO) of Edo Civil Society Organization (EDOCSO) Leftist Osaze Edigin,said the answer given by the Deputy Governor does not answer the issue raised by Chief Dan Orbih. “There is no link between what Orbih’s said and the response from the deputy governor. Chief Dan Orbih never said your boss sent you an errand to deliver the money but that you told him your boss requested the said amount from you to add to the one with him for settlement. Nobody should try to get us confused. We are not morons. Edo people are still waiting for a convincing and tenable response from the Deputy Governor. “The one given doesn’t speak to the issue. If Dan Orbih lied against your person, take it up with him, either way, we will believe him and you sure owe Edo people explanation,” he said.

Obaseki’s error

Also, reacting,the former Publicity Secretary of PDP in Edo, Prince Francis Iyasere, said the cause of the allegation and counter allegation is injustice done to the Legacy Group which he said has been sidelined by Obaseki’s administration. “The issue of the $300,000 is all about politics, where there is crisis, you see this kind of thing, that is the reason for this back and forth. There is an adage in my place that says that where there is hole in a tree, that is where ants can enter the tree.

Dan Orbih made the statement and Shaibu denied it. I was not there when they were having the conversation,so I cannot say exactly what transpired. However,that is what you get,whenever there is a crisis in any place and the crisis stays too long. I will still advise that the problem on ground be settled amicably.

I know that the matter is in court,the court cannot be wiser than all of us. The cause of the crisis is injustice. Where there is no justice,there will be no peace. I wasn’t there and cannot vouch for any of them. When crisis is prolonged, that is when you hear this kind of story. It is that the governor is on the quite side,he can even come and say that he gave me 100million. As for me,I don’t think it should be taken seriously because,we want peace,and the earlier we work for peace,the better for us all.

Conclusion

“Parties that are not supposed to be strong are now stronger because of the crisis. The APC and Labour Party are now waxing stronger. The reason is that the party in government in Edo State is fighting. I am not blaming anybody, the mistake has been made,now the way out is for people to come down from their high horses for the interest of the party. Non of the PDP candidates is campaigning, nobody knows what they are doing.

Now,they are in Supreme Court,if the candidates from the old PDP(Legacy Group) win in court they will need those of the new PDP,also the same thing applies for the other group. Today,I am not sure that the old PDP members are happy, because the Governor has sidelined us,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...