Edo PDP crisis: LG party exco sacked as Obaseki’s men take over

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not be over soon, New Telegraph has learnt. This was as the party yesterday suspended the Chairman of the party in Egor Local Government Area, Manfred Ekundayo and Secretary, Moses Osarumwese, while the former Deputy Chairman, Ayo Efosa was announced as the Chairman in acting capacity. It was, however, learnt that their suspension would not be unconnected with the fusion into the exco of the party by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki to PDP. Addressing members of the party at the party secretariat located near the Five Junction in Uselu, the Assistant Secretary of the PDP in Egor LGA, Ikponmwosa Eguavon, announced the former Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Ayo Efosa as the Acting Chairman of the party and pledged their support for Governor Obaseki.

