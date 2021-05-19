News

Edo PDP crisis: LG party exco sacked as Obaseki’s men take over

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not be over soon, New Telegraph has learnt. This was as the party yesterday suspended the Chairman of the party in Egor Local Government Area, Manfred Ekundayo and Secretary, Moses Osarumwese, while the former Deputy Chairman, Ayo Efosa was announced as the Chairman in acting capacity. It was, however, learnt that their suspension would not be unconnected with the fusion into the exco of the party by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki to PDP. Addressing members of the party at the party secretariat located near the Five Junction in Uselu, the Assistant Secretary of the PDP in Egor LGA, Ikponmwosa Eguavon, announced the former Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Ayo Efosa as the Acting Chairman of the party and pledged their support for Governor Obaseki.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump asks wedding party: ‘Do you miss me yet?’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran. The former president hopped on the mic at the ceremony and wasted little time in getting political. He referenced the situation at the border with Mexico and raised yet more […]
News

Buhari: We look forward to working with Biden, Harris

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is ready to work with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and hopes that a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent will be marked. President Buhari in a communique by his special media aide – Garba Shehu, […]
News

Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to be given full military honours The remains of the late first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. In a statement by its Director of Publix Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica