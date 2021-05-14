News

Edo PDP crisis: Obaseki makes u-turn, wants peace

Apparently upset by the negative reactions that greeted his recent meeting with some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, where it was resolved that the leadership of the party from the ward to the state level would be dissolved to accommodate his loyalists who came with him from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Godwin Obaseki may have beaten a retreat as he met with State Working Committee (SWC) in government house on Wednesday. The meeting, it was gathered, held in the newly renovated governor’s office where the governor was said to have expressed his unhappiness over the position of the SWC which he said was “too hard” on him.

He was said to have appealed to them that contrary to insinuation, he is not taking them for granted and that he remained grateful to the PDP for giving him the platform for his re-election after falling out with his former party, the APC. The governor was said to have told the SWC members that he has been receiving calls from his colleague governors across the country and business associates who were expressing their concern that he was falling out with the party that brought him back to power so soon.

