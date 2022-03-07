Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki urges unhappy members to leave

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, ashas told the National Vice Chairman South South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih and others to accept his position as the leader of the party in the State or leave the party Obaseki gave the warning in Benin City, at the weekend, during an enlarged party meeting with PDP leaders. According to him, “I am not leaving PDP for anyone, I have no plan of defecting from the PDP, anyone who is uncomfortable with my leadership of the party should leave.” The governor said, the party is now fully harmonized, stressing that the constitution of the party bequeaths him with the leadership of the party in the state, a position which is not up for contest by anyone. He said: “I can’t leave PDP. I will not decamp from the PDP; we will always win any election. PDP won in the last election and we will continue to win all elections in the state and country; nothing will stop us as a party.” He noted that the forthcoming local government election in the state will set the template for next year’s national and legislative elections, urging party members to reflect on the elections and work in unity to ensure victory in the polls

