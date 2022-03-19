Edo PDP crisis: The issues in Obaseki, Wike altercation

Edo State governorship election in 2020 was turbulent for the then and current governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who had a running battle with his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Specifically, Obaseki who was seeking a return to Osadebe House was having a running battle with his benefactor and immediate predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who insisted that the governor would not seek a return via the ballot box, at least not on the platform of the then ruling APC.

For some reasons bordering on a crisis of confidence between them, Oshiomhole insisted that Obaseki’s former rival, Pastor Osagie Nze-Iyamu, in previous election will succeed as the governor over his supposed protégé whom he had fallen out with.

The schism became too much for the governor who later became a victim of a high wire politics within the APC not only in Edo State but at the national level as he was subsequently subjected to some form of indignities that prompted him to part ways with the party for the then opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It was a big relief for Obaseki who alongside his deputy, Philip Shaibu and scores of other loyalists who dumped the APC for the PDP who eventually welcomed them with open arms.

The euphoria that followed the defection was so enchanting that a PDP chieftain in the state in a fit of euphoria enthused, “The loss of APC has become our gain, why are thy crying wolf?” Two years down the line, the honeymoon between the governor and the PDP seems to be over and the marriage may be on its way to collapsing with threats and counter threats flying around in a manner that may mar the fortunes of the party next year. Sources within the PDP told Saturday Telegraph that the first sign of trouble began to emerge after the party won the gubernatorial election when core members began to complain of marginalization saying some appointments into various party and government offices that were being made did not factor them into consideration.

These cries became more noticeable and have refused to go away prompting stakeholders in the party who felt left out recently to organize an emergency meeting that had leaders, especially, chairmen of the party in 18 local governments, in attendance.

The meeting held on the 9th of October, 2021 in Benin City, the state capital was presided over by the state chairman, Dr. Chris Aziegbemi who told our correspondent that those present at the meeting unanimously agreed to allow Obaseki have his government, while the party keeps the party structure. A circular endorsed by those present reads, “We have met with the party chairman, after the meeting, we have resolved that the governor keeps his government, while the party maintains the party structure.” He further articulated the grouse of his members saying, “Look at the way the governor has treated the party after we rescued him from sinking politically.

The 11 commissioners and other appointments he has made do not consider the party.” “You know he is the governor of the state and nobody can force him to do anything he does not want to do, but we will not allow him to hijack the party structure.” To show that all is not well, the Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, broke the ice when he was a guest of a national television early in March to bemoan his fate and that of his boss in the PDP.

He lamented what he tagged, “not being integrated”, maintaining that his supporters and those of his principal, will dump the ruling PDP if the leaders do not find a way to accommodate them. Shaibu explained that the supporters that followed them to PDP during his face-off with their erstwhile boss, Oshiomhole, do not feel welcome in the party. “We have not been accepted into PDP and for us, we are telling the governor it is either now or we leave. “We are in PDP now and expect that we will be integrated. When I say ‘we’, not just Philip Shaibu, I’m talking about Anselm Ojezua (former Edo APC chairman) and the state working committee, the ward chairmen and the executives, the leaders of APC then, and all the well-wishers that left APC because of Obaseki.” He said.

“We are not saying to dismantle, drive everybody and accept us. We are saying create room for Anselm Ojezua and create room for others. Just like we have done in the appointment in government we’ve created space for the old PDP that we met. They are commissioners. “For me, Philip Shaibu, I have no plans to leave. For Philip Shaibu, his followers, and the followers of Obaseki that left APC to PDP, they plan to leave PDP but to where? For now, I don’t know,” he said. “Why? Because we felt we are not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just draw the curtains and leave.

“We left APC because of the oppression the APC national chairman met with the governor. And for some of us that hated oppression, we decided to jettison our relationship with the godfather then to follow the governor to the PDP.” On those behind the party’s internal crisis, Shaibu said, “We need the national to come and resolve these issues and they have been moving the goalpost from one end to another.

“The problem is from the national. I will not want to blame it on the national chairman but I will also blame him because the issues are before him. Since he took over leadership, he has not deemed it fit to call for a meeting to resolve the Edo crisis.” Perhaps the recent war of words between Obaseki and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesome Wike, has further shown the great divide within the party which might in no small way will affect the fortunes of the PDP at the forthcoming poll.

In his reaction, Wike called on the PDP to punish Shaibu, for threatening to leave the party, adding, “This is the same deputy governor that was kneeling down to beg for us to give them an umbrella, today you have the effrontery to threaten PDP. Such a shame.” He stated that he had contacted the national leadership of the party to mete out disciplinary measures against Shaibu, failure of which he will personally invoke such on the deputy governor.

Responding to Wike, Obaseki said PDP is not Wike’s personal property and that the state cannot be procured by anyone. “I appeal to all well-meaning leaders of our great party to call Governor Wike in order to desist from his current unguarded and disruptive tendencies,” he said. He particularly faulted Wike for lacking respect and courtesy to his colleague-governors, maintaining that he ought to have reached out to him to express his concerns about the views made by Shaibu, rather than embarking on this unwarranted public onslaught.

“His Excellency, Governor Wike should have taken a cue from the manner in which the National Chairman of our party, Iyocha Ayu, responded to my deputy’s remarks, as a conscientious leader who is able to show empathy and consideration,” he said.

He stated that the concerns expressed by Shaibu bordered on pertinent issues affecting the PDP in Edo State which have been rearing their head since the September 19 2020 elections. The governor stated that he and the deputy governor have been able to register over 500,000 members; and till date, these new members have not been properly integrated into our party after two years. Obaseki blamed the crisis on the activities of a former chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih whom he alleged as being the head of a cabal and a constant visitor to Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“It is necessary to recall at this point that a political solution gave rise to the emergence of Chief Dan Orbih, first as Acting and then as Substantive National Vice Chairman, South South, of our party, when Chief Emma Odidi resigned that position to allow Chief Orbih to ascend.

In Edo, we don’t accept political bullies and overlords.”Obaseki concluded. Rather than abating the trouble in the party, Obaseki’s reactions elicited another caustic reaction from Wike, who said the Edo governor was ungrateful to him for ensuring that he got the PDP ticket and eventually winning the election.

“If you go and check the DNA of Godwin Obaseki what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness. He went further to say the unthinkable by saying, “Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we will see the insincerity, we will see the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“So let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole, and to say you have been vindicated and that we were wrong.” Sensing dangers, the leadership of the party has dispatched a mutual friend of the two feuding governors and a fellow governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to explore the possibility of wading into the crisis between them. How far and how well Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, will go in his efforts to restore peace to the Edo State chapter of the party remains to be seen.

