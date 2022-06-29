News

Edo PDP Crisis: We’re yet to be served court order – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has was yet to be served any court order for the publication of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly candidates for Edo State.

 

The commission excluded particulars of PDP nominees for National Assembly for Edo State in the list of candidates published last week. Edo PDP conducted parallel primaries in the last month’s congresses, which produced different candidates for the February 25, 2023 national election.

 

Recall that Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Larry Ogieva, Lucy Omagbon, Patrick Giwa and others had gone to court, seeking an order for INEC to recognise only the list of candidates produced by Chief Dan Orbih-led faction conducted on May 18. This later became a matter of adjudication by the court, resulting in INEC withholding Edo candidates’ list pending the determination of the case.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

