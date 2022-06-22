Edo PDP denies Kassim Afegbua

Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former presidential campaign spokesman for the PDP, has long been expelled and no longer a bona fide member of the party. In a statement, the Publicity Secretary, Ogie Aigbe Vasco, said Afegbua was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities. He said: “Prince Kassim Afegbua has long ceased to be a bona fide member of the PDP in Edo State.

“Our attention has been drawn to the numerous media showmanship being put up by a former member of the PDP family in Edo State, Prince Kassim Af- egbua in the past few days. Though it is his right as a Nigerian to air his opinions on issues affecting the PDP, he should not do so with the carriage and comportment of a registered and bona fide member of the PDP.” He added: “For the records, we bring to the attention of all that for anti-party activities, the Edo State chapter of the PDP suspended him from party activities for one month on the 3rd of August, 2020. This suspension followed a recommendation from the executive of his Ward 5 in Etsako East Local Government Area.”

