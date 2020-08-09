Edo: PDP has no moral right to complain about Ize-Iyamu, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the moral right to accuse him of waiving his administration’s fight against corruption by endorsing the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

The President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, asked the opposition party to withdraw nominations of the incumbent governors of Adamawa and Bauchi States, Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Muhammed, respectively before accusing him of endorsing a candidate currently facing charges of corruption in the courts.

The statement read “The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which has been struggling to clear its name from alleged deals with the underworld in Dubai and the United States has, to our surprise, found the voice to attack the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari administration following the President’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress, APC’s dashing candidate for the governorship election in Edo State.

“Forgetting its own history and antecedents, the PDP said in a garrulous statement that “the President ought to have been aware that the Candidate is standing trial for corruption,” and then went on rant against the government’s war against corruption, alleging its failure.

“Let PDP first withdraw the governorship nominations it gave to Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Mohammed of Adamawa and Bauchi States respectively, before it opens its mouth and talk on the efforts of this administration in fighting corruption. Or else, it should shut its mouth forever and leave us to do what it dares not attempt.”

