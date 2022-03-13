Edo PDP in the throes of harmonization

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State is a party riddled with crisis, though, the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has denied that the party is not in crisis, all the indices of a divided house are undeniably visible in the ruling party

The party has struggled with what the leaders tagged: harmonization of the party structure and it has become the most discussed issue after the party won the governorship election in 2020 after Obaseki defected to the party from All Progressives Congress (APC). The Governor, who was accommodated by the then opposition party after the then ruling party refused him a return ticket in the wake of the primary election. He had to wait till the end of last year before he could appoint the first set of eleven commissioners.

The beginning of crisis, bone of contention

The rays of crisis began to emerge after the inauguration of Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s second term, when none of the three topmost positions in government (Governor, Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government) were given to the PDP aborigines. The three, (Obaseki, Phillip Shaibu and Ogie) ran the government for almost a year to the dismay of the aborigines who watched with arms at Akimbo from a distance.

Take your government, we take our party structure

On the 9th of October, 2021,the Party after an emergency meeting of the eighteen local government party chairmen decided that it will hold on to the party structure, while the governor keeps his government.

A reliable source, who attended the meeting, called by the State Chairman, Dr. Chris Azegbiam said, the local government party chairmen unanimously resolved to allow governor Obaseki to have his government, while the party keeps the party structure.

Our source said: “We have met with the state party chairman, after the meeting, we have resolved that the governor keeps his government, while the party maintains the party structure. Look at the way the governor has treated the party after we rescued him from sinking politically.

The eleven commissioners and other appointments he made do not consider the party. “You know he is the governor of the state and nobody can force him to do anything he does not want to do, but we will not allow him to hijack the party structure.”

Battle for party structure

The two major camps in the party in the state have been engulfed in a fight over who controls the party – One controlled by Obaseki on one hand and the other by Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South south.

The crisis reached a boiling point on Monday March 7, when Governor Obaseki during an enlarged meeting said Orbih and others who refused to accept him as the leader of the party in the State should leave the party. But Orbih refused to leave. He said: “I am not leaving PDP for anyone, I have no plan of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and anyone who is uncomfortable with my leadership of the party should leave.”

The governor said, the party is now fully harmonized, stressing that the constitution of the party bequeaths him with the leadership of the party in the state, a position which is not up for contest by anyone. “I can’t leave PDP. I will not decamp from the PDP; we will always win any election.

PDP won in the last election and we will continue to win all elections in the state and country; nothing will stop us as a party.” He noted that the forthcoming local government election in the state will set the template for next year’s national and legislative elections, urging party members to reflect on the elections and work in unity to ensure victory in the polls.

“There is no division in Edo PDP. Let the party be open to accommodate others. PDP is democratic. The hallmark of democracy is ensuring that the majority has their way, as the minority can’t dictate to the people. “I heard that Chief Dan Orbih went around, saying there is no harmonization in Edo PDP. This is really irresponsible to say and an insult to members of the party, as the party has truly harmonised in the state.

“PDP in Edo State is harmonised because before we made any appointments in any ward, we made sure the party at that level was harmonised. We are gathered here now as the election timetable is out; harmonisation has been done, appointments made and we are ready to win any election before us.” “Politics is not about fighting but dialogue and discussion. I urge us to collaborate and unite to move the party and state forward,” he charged.

“Over 539,000 members have been registered in the ongoing e-registration exercise, these numbers are not fabricated as we have the data, pictures, emails and phone numbers of members of the party we have registered so far. “Edo is Edo, leave Edo State alone. They have tried us in battle, and have been made to know that we are battle-ready. We have been tested and trusted. We must always win elections; we must always win as a party.”

Deputy Governor, Shaibu contradicts Obaseki

Against his principal’s position that he is not leaving the PDP, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on a national television the following day – Tuesday, March 8, not only did he contradicted Obaseki, but also advanced reasons why his supporters and that of his principal, Godwin Obaseki, want to dump the ruling People Democratic Party.

Shaibu explained that the supporters that followed Obaseki to PDP during his face-off with his erstwhile boss, Adams Oshiomhole, do not feel welcome in the party. He said that two years after Obaseki resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress to join PDP, the ruling party was yet to integrate his supporters and other APC members who joined him to the new party in 2019.

He said: “We have not been accepted into PDP and for us, we are not telling the governor it is either now or we leave. “We are in PDP now and expect that we will be integrated. When I say ‘we’, not just Philip Shaibu, I’m talking about Anselm Ojezua (former Edo APC chairman) and the state working committee, the ward chairmen and the executives, the leaders of APC then, and all the well-wishers that left APC because of Obaseki. “We have been meeting and we have said we need to be integrated.

Anselm Ojezua resigned his membership as chairman of the state; the wards’ chairman resigned; other executives resigned to join PDP. “As I speak, they have not been integrated and we are talking about harmonisation; they have refused to harmonise. For some of us, that means we are not welcome in PDP. “We are not saying to dismantle, drive everybody and accept us. We are saying create room for Anselm Ojezua and create room for others.

Just like we have done in the appointment in government, we’ve created space for the old PDP that we met. They are commissioners. “For me, Philip Shaibu, I have no plans to leave. For Philip Shaibu, his followers, and the followers of Obaseki that left APC to PDP, they plan to leave PDP but to where?

For now, I don’t know, “Why? Because we felt we are not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just draw the curtains and leave. “We left APC because of the oppression by APC national chairman meted on the governor. And for some of us that hated oppression, we decided to jettison our relationship with the godfather then to follow the governor to the PDP.”

Senator Rowland Owie’s open letter to Obaseki

As one of the elders and party leaders in the state, the former Senator, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, Senator Roland Owie sent an open letter to the Governor. The letter reads: “It is unfortunate that our son, Gov. Obaseki has allowed himself to be dented politically by Palace jesters around him.

He is educated and can read the PDP Constitution. There is no provision for harmonization “The issue of those APC members that came with him to PDP in Edo State is a matter that can be settled easily without offending the Party Constitution. “No leader in the Edo PDP that I know, including Chief Dan Orbih, that is fighting you at all.

Those fighting you are those around you, who do not believe in you, but only interested in their personal ambition and urging you to wage unnecessary fights against those who gave you shelter when others drove you into the rain.”

National chairman’s efforts to mend the broken walls

In an attempt to mend the broken wall, the national chairman of the Party, Senator Iyocha Ayu, in a visit to the state on Thursday advised the warring parties to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue. He asked them not to repeat a pitfall that made the party lose the state to the opposition for twelve years.

According to him, “Let no one deceive you that he (Obaseki) is leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties. In 2023, we shall be back in power; we have started working towards that. “Edo people, learn from my state, Benue. If you fight, you will lose the election. I am going to bring a team that will settle the issue in Edo.

“I have been working from behind, I am happy that the Deputy Governor, Shaibu said the truth that the leadership of the party in the state is not working. We are very close to solving the crisis in Edo.

“Once the leadership is divided you won’t get a good result. All our emphasis is on unity. We cannot talk about taking over power in 2023 if our state leadership is not on good terms.

“Edo is going to produce the highest number of votes in the next general elections. We shall win all the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats. I want to assure you that by next week, we will set up a team to look at all the issues in Edo PDP. All the leaders in Edo should help to resolve the problem, not to fire it more. We will engineer the process and they will conclude the process.”

Dan Orbih keeps mum stays away from mega rally

While the Obaseki camp has been doing the talking, the Orbih camp has chosen to keep mum and work in silence, the camp which mostly consists of party executives from the ward to the state level, except a few were missing at the mega rally organized to welcome the party national chairman on Thursday.

When contacted, Orbih said, he does not have anything to say. “I don’t have anything to say on that, please, I am on my way to Abuja,” he said.

