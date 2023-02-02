Edo PDP: Let’s unite to rescue Nigeria, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday urged members of Edo PDP loyal to Chief Dan Orbih to come together and join hands with others in order to rescue Nigeria. Obaseki was reacting to the ruling of the Supreme Courtwhichfinallyputtorest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that will fly the flag of the party, in Edo State in the general election A statement, he personally signed reads: “As the leader of the party in the State, I imploreallmemberstoconsider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members.

“Ourresolvenowistowin the forthcoming general elections as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory. “This disagreement which has now been amicably resolved attests to the maturity of actors who as law-abiding party members have subjectedthemselvestoandaccepted the verdict of the courts.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...