Edo PDP: Obaseki’s victory certain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election has declared that nothing will stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from emerging victorious in the September 19 governorship election in the state. That was even as APC in the state described the administration of Governor Obaseki as lacking in tangible achievements, while his new party, the PDP is a ‘dying and intimidated party’ struggling for relevance through fake news and name-calling propaganda.

The PDP campaign council at its inaugural meeting presided over by the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said that Edo State voters wanted to consolidate on the democratic gains PDP elected representatives had provided. But, a statement by the Chairman of the APC State Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki said the party had been completely relegated to the footnote in the buildup to the September 19 election in Edo State because of its escalating internal division sparked by the imposition of Governor Obaseki on the state chapter and the failure of the incumbent administration to record any tangible achievements to show. Mayaki said: “The PDP has now turned itself to a fake-news milling machine, weaving unsubstantiated stories and planting the same in the media through faceless groups that exist only in stationery.”

Those who attended the meeting were the Governors of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, as well as other members of the National Campaign Council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020. Fintiri, the campaign Deputy Chairman, who briefed reporters after the meeting, said that they would leave no stone unturned in working with people of Edo State to deepen democracy. He said: “The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin Obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us. “Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that is left behind. So, Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going there to win the election.” Also, the Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo State people were convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.

He further explained that the national campaign council had given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP in the election. Dokpesi added: “Those of us from Edo State are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to the Osadebe House.

“For the South-South it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT and the national working committee. They are indeed committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in the Government House.”

