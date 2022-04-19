News

Edo PDP preaches forgiveness at Easter

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated the need for forgiveness as Christians celebrate Easter. This was contained in the Easter message by its Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi to residents of the South-South states. According to Aziegbemi, forgiveness lies at the heart of the Christian faith. He said: “It can heal broken families, it can restore friendships and it can reconcile divided communities.

 

“It is in forgiveness thatwe feel the power of God’s love. “The PDP bears no resemblance to any other party. It is a party built on the highest qualities of the spirit of man, friendship, loyalty and the desire for freedom and peace. “The Prince of Peace preached the brotherhood of man.

 

May that brotherhood be furthered by our thoughts and deeds from year to year in pursuit of greater harmony in spite of the imperfections by which, like every human institution, it is beset.”

 

Aziegbemi further noted that for Christians, as for all people of faith, reflection, meditation and prayer help to renew oneself in God’s love in the daily struggle to become better people.

 

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. When we gather happily around a source of light, it unites us.”

 

