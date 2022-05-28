Edo PDP primaries: Obaseki, Orbih, others in battle of supremacy

It is commendable that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted its primary elections for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections last weekend in various centres of the three Senatorial districts with strict adherence to INEC guidelines. However, primaries were factionalisation in a number of the zones, but the results coming from some of the venues where the primaries took place are not in any way palatable.

This is due to the persistent crisis that have engulfed the party since Governor Godwin Enoghaghese Obaseki assumed office for the second term under the platform of the big Umbrella that is almost been torn apart now following the battle for supremacy by some of key party leaders and Obaseki, aka ‘Wake and See’ The bitterness and in-fighting among the party’s big weights in the State have somehow affected almost every aspect of the party’s affairs, with members losing faith in the party.

It is feared in many quarters this happenings may automatically affect not only the party continuity in power but also its fortunes in the forthcoming general elections. The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is believed to be one of the largest political groups in Africa with top class politicians that know what politics is all about. Political analysts believed that PDP is the highest confraternity in Nigeria where people talk to people and people understand. A political party that has ruled Nigeria for 16 years at the federal government level before the All Progressives Congress (APC) muscled the party out of Aso Rock in 2015.

In Edo State, things seemed to have really fallen apart as the centre can no longer hold. The party is believed to be in total disarray, as it has embroiled in crisis resulting in factionalisation, with each faction having its own leaders and followers. There is the authentic PDP which is the old PDP and that of the new PDP made of the people that decamped with Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu from APC to PDP. All of these are simply because of greed and personal in-terest of top party members. For Dan Orbih-led faction, they have continued to hold on tightly to the party’s structure.

They have since parted ways with the Obaseki-led group, and told him to hold on to his Government House, while they hold on to the structure of the party. Orbih, who is the former State party chairman before moving on as the national vice chairman of the party, South South, was believed to be the brain behind Obaseki’s coming to PDP after he was denied APC ticket by Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and his cohorts. It is now clear that the sweet romance that existed between Orbih, Obaseki and others has now gone soar. The two big political weights in the State PDP are now best of political enemies. As it stands now, there is no foreseeable solution in sight to the crisis which has now be pronounced and compounded by the outcome of the factionalised primaries held during the week, which many observers said has further deepen the crisis within the party.

The party’s primaries was scattered across the three Senatorial zones, with various factions holding swaying to their enclaves and refusing to sheath the sword despite the various interventions and even the number of court cases and ruling prior to the primaries and even after. In Benin City, it was Obaseki’s faction of the party versus that Orbih’s faction that slugged it out. While Obaseki supported Senator Mathew Urhoghide, Orbih supported Ogbeide Omorogie – Ihama, a former of the House of Representatives, who won the ticket for the Senator from orbih’s camp. Both factions have drawn the battle line going into the 2023 general elections.

It is actually going to be a battle of supremacy between the two groups. This can be seen from the way the primaries were conducted. In Edo South, the primaries were marred by violence and irregularities. At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium venue, Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, a former member of the House of Representatives, defeated serving Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who was the anointed candidate of the governor. While Ogbeide Omorogie – Ihama was returned unopposed by the Orbih- led faction. In Edo Central, it was the same parallel primaries held in Ekpoma, Irrua and Ubiaja. In Ekpoma, the House of Assembly Speaker, Marcus Onobun, who is in Obaseki’s faction, also emerged.

In Irrua, Senator Clifford Odia was declared winner by Obaseki’s faction. In Ubiaja community Hall, the Orbih- led faction unanimously elected Mike Onolemenmen, the former Minister of Works, as the authentic winner of the Edo Central Senatorial slot. Also in Edo North, the story was not different as both factions held parallel primary. In Auchi, Pascal Ogbome, was declared winner from Orbih’s camp, while Mrs. Victoria Edelokun, was returned unopposed by the Obaseki camp. In Edo South and Esan Central zones, the primaries were categorised by violence, while some journalist were arrested and detained by unknown security men believed to be working for a particular group. Uncertainty, fear, anxiety and tension have gripped the people of Edo State following the series of factionalised primaries and their outcomes, which are being disputed as no one is sure now of the stand of the national leadership of the party and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). sure now of the stand of the national leadership of the party and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...