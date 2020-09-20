Politics

Edo: PDP Reps congratulate Obaseki, say democracy at play

Philip Nyam, Abuja

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Edo State

The Caucus, led by its leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), said Governor Obaseki’s victory depicted democracy as a  reflection of the people’s will to elect a credible leader that will serve the interest of the people and not a few.

Chinda, while congratulating the governor and the PDP also congratulated the people of Edo State for coming out enmass to vote and protect same despite hitches of voting in some local government areas.

He said: “I want to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the poll and his conduct at the elections.

“This is a sign that Nigerians and especially the people of Edo State have woken up to the fact that their votes must count and say no to god-fatherism politics in Nigeria.

“Though the election witnessed the display of security operatives laying siege on governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, it did not deter or distract voters from voting a leader that will pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years.

“I am happy that citizens are beginning to wake up to understand that the issue of god-fatherism must be put to an end in a bid to pave room for transparent, credible and a democratic society.

“I am elated that the just concluded election has proved that democracy which should be government of the people, by the people and for the people can thrive in Nigeria if we all sincerely work towards that.

“On this day the Lord has made, we call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that his victory is a victory for everybody.

“We also congratulate Ize-Iyamu for adding value to democracy and advise him to accept the result in good faith and join hands with his Benin brother Governor Obaseki to provide quality service to the people of Edo State.”

