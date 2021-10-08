News

Edo: PDP suspends Orbih, Oredo Ward 4 chair

A faction of the People’s Democratic (PDP) in Edo State yesterday suspended the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and the Ward 4 Oredo Local Government Area Chairman, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama for alleged anti-party activities. Orbih was suspended for anti-party activities by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party after a vote of ‘no confidence’ was passed on him, while on the part of Enaruna Ihama he was suspended for alleged anti-party activities and illicit financial dealing with the APC.

Following his suspension, Ihama was said to have been replaced by Prince Courage Ogiefa. It will be recall that state Governor Godwin Obaseki, who hails from the Ward, was to defect to the PDP at the wake of the Edo2020 governorship election, but was denied a membership card as Ihama was alleged to have eloped with the Ward 4 membership cards, prompting Obaseki to register in Oredo Ward 3.

Meanwhile, the state Assistant Financial Secretary, Mr. Aroko Thomas, said the suspended chairman of the ward, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama, allegedly engaged in anti-party activities during and after the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

