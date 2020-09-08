Edo: Peace pact by Oba of Benin has curbed violence, attacks –PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday noted that the peace pact initiated by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state has continued to yield positive results as the cases of violence and spate of attacks across the state have reduced.

The peace pact was initiated by the monarch with the governorship candidates of the PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who agreed to abide by the peaceful and violence free pact ahead of the governorship election.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr Chris Nehikhare, who stated this during a press conference held in Benin, the state capital, further said that the state had witnessed relative peace since the peace pact was signed by the two major political parties, but for the contrived violent attacks by the opposition APC in some parts of the state, particularly in the Edo Central Senatorial District, which the opposition turned against the PDP.

Nehikhare also challenged the APC and its candidate to tell the electorate what they have for them and people of the state, rather than resorting to contrived bloody violence that contradicts the spirit and letters of the king’s recent peace meeting that brought the major actors of the two main political parties, their candidates and major supporters together.

