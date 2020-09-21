Edo people rejected bullion van democracy – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has congratulated the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election, stating that the people rejected bullion van democracy.

George, a former military governor of old Ondo State, noted that ahead of the 2023 elections, there is a dawning realization in Lagos State that the slavedrivers will soon be chased out of town through the ballot box.

In a statement issued yesterday, George said Edo people were firm and committed to the purity of the democratic process and they prevailed at the end.

He said: “The good people of Edo State have spoken loud and clear. They have spoken without ambiguity, without equivocal expression. They were bold and brave. They rejected the bullion van democracy. They stood against outside interlopers.

“They have made their choice in the person of Governor Obaseki who himself had braved all odds and all the dark scheming and intrigues of the undemocratic forces. He has triumphed over what seemed a great hurdle. “The election was peaceful, fair and just.

The security operatives were much alert to their responsibilities. INEC too conducted itself in a worthy manner. It was apparently neutral and committed itself to the fairness doctrine which is the hallmark of democracy itself.

“President Buhari has equally lived up to his words when he observed before the election that he will basically ensure that there will be no interference with the democratic process.

“And as for those who have appropriated the treasury of Lagos State as their private coffers, brazenly swaggering in their bullion van democracy, it is obvious that their time is up. “Even here in Lagos, there is a dawning realization that the slave-drivers will soon be chased out of town through the ballot box.

Lagosians are equally sick and tired of 21 years underdevelopment and massive gutting of their treasury. Enough of the primitive monetized ways of godfatherism.”

