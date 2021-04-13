Edo plans colourful closing ceremony

Host of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival, Edo State, has concluded plans to stage a colourful and memorable closing ceremony for the event which started on April 4 in Benin City.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, who is also the head of the Local Organising Committee, told journalists that the cultural heritage of the state would again be highlighted at the event. He noted that some logistics affected the opening and the closing would be much better.

Shaibu said: “We had a nice time at the opening ceremony despite some logistics including the downpour but for the closing we will bring in more entertainment to make everyone happy.

“Edo has a rich cultural heritage and we will again display that to the world on Wednesday.” The Closing ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival takes place on Wednesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City

