Edo plans training for security personnel

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday said the state government is collaborating with security agencies in the state to boost the capacity of its personnel as part of efforts to strengthen the security of lives and property in the state. He disclosed this during a visit by leaders of Esan Solidarity Association Network, led by its Chairman, Anthony Okpere to the Government House, Benin, the state capital. Obaseki said: “As you are aware, the purpose of any government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens. A government that cannot do this is as good as no government.

“For me, security is the number one issue in governance. Security must come as number one because without security, everything has failed. What you have done as an association in Esan land is quite exemplary. “It is exemplary because it reinforces the unity of the Esan people and the state. It is also showing your realignment to the government even when we have not started work and you have just taken the initiative.

You used the same process that we have in government.” He added: “First, we encourage people to set up vigilante groups. Not even that we encourage them, we recognise these groups. We now need to put in some controls in what they are doing and raise money to support their activities. “What we have done as a state government is to go into alliance with the police. We have taken quite a lot of money to refurbish and upgrade the police training facilities in Ogida barracks. That exercise is now complete. We have improved the halls, training rooms, accommodations and the clinic.”

