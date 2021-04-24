News

Edo police arraign 30-yr-old man for allegedly assaulting female neighbour

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Nigeria Police yesterday arraigned one Gabriel Fidelis, 30, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates Court in Benin for allegedly beating up a woman, Rebecca Izevbigie The police prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyare, said the defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assault and malicious damage.

According to Iyare, the defendant on April 11, at Estate Quarters, along Benin-Agbor Road, and within Oregbeni Magisterial District, conspired among others at large to commit felony. She said the defendant with others currently at large did unlawfully assaulted one Rebecca Izevbigie by giving her fist blows all over her body. She added that he also used iron rod to break her leg. She further told the court that on March 31, the defendant did intentionally and maliciously damaged one of the complainant’s wash hand basin, valued at N8, 000.

The offences contravened Sections, 516, 355, and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him. The defendant’s counsel, Mrs. E. E. Idahosa, applied for his bail while assuring the court that he would not jump bail. The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application. Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety. He said the surety must be a responsible person and should depose to an affidavit of means. Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Torture: Court orders COAS to write apology letter to monarch

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Itu, has given the Chief of Army Staff, 20 days to write an apology letter to the Clan Head of Oku Iboku, Etebom Ubong Essien Edet Okokon, over the gross infringement on his fundamental rights by officers of the Nigerian Army in Akwa Ibom State. The Court, […]
News

NSIP operates with solid, verifiable database: Kwara Focal Person

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Mrs. Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi, has denied reports that the scheme has no records of beneficiaries of the popular Trader Moni. In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, the Focal Person described the report as false, and urged members of the public to disregard […]
News

#EndSARS: Four days after attack, TVC back on air

Posted on Author Reporter

Television Continental (TVC) is back on air about four days after its headquarters in Lagos was attacked by hoodlums. A mob had attacked the company’s head office at Ketu on Tuesday amid the unrests that trailed the #EndSARS protests. Checks on the station on Saturday, however, showed it is still battling technical glitches. The development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica