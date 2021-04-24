Edo police arraign 30-yr-old man for allegedly assaulting female neighbour

The Nigeria Police yesterday arraigned one Gabriel Fidelis, 30, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates Court in Benin for allegedly beating up a woman, Rebecca Izevbigie The police prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyare, said the defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assault and malicious damage.

According to Iyare, the defendant on April 11, at Estate Quarters, along Benin-Agbor Road, and within Oregbeni Magisterial District, conspired among others at large to commit felony. She said the defendant with others currently at large did unlawfully assaulted one Rebecca Izevbigie by giving her fist blows all over her body. She added that he also used iron rod to break her leg. She further told the court that on March 31, the defendant did intentionally and maliciously damaged one of the complainant’s wash hand basin, valued at N8, 000.

The offences contravened Sections, 516, 355, and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him. The defendant’s counsel, Mrs. E. E. Idahosa, applied for his bail while assuring the court that he would not jump bail. The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application. Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety. He said the surety must be a responsible person and should depose to an affidavit of means. Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

