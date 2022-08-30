Metro & Crime

Edo Police arrest 2 for selling 9-day-old baby for N400,000 in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command yesterday paraded two suspects; Nosa Iyere (62years) who alleged;y sold a nine days-old-baby girl for #400,000 to Juliet Agbonifo (45years) at Ogida, Benin City.

Parading the suspects, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said Iyere (a retired nurse)who operates a maternity clinic by name Uyiosa Maternity, sold the baby to Agbonifo (a petty trader) at the cost of #400,000.

According to Nwabuzor, “the Command in an attempt to fight crime and criminality and make peace and tranquility reign in Edo State has made some achievements, which is the recovery of a 9-day-old-baby stolen and sold by two suspects.

The Divisional Police Officer of the Ogida Command acting on a credible information that a certain woman, by name Juliet Agbonifo,45, was about to procure a child at the Teachers House, Ogida moved to the scene, arrested the woman who led detective to the seller, Wilfred Nosa Iyere.

The two has been arrested,” he said, adding that the suspects will soon be charged to court. Explaining his involvement, Iyare, said he operates a maternity clinic and had a lady who was delivered of a baby girl in their facility.

“We have a lady who delivered in our facility by name Prosper Peter and said she doesn’t need the baby and they linked with one of my nurses and they sold the baby to the woman at the cost of 400,000. I have been calling the mother, who said she was coming but I have not seen her.”

Also, the buyer, Mrs Juliet Agbonifo said, she bought the baby at the cost of N400,000 and also paid for the discharge of the baby for #20,000.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

